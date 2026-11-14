Swerve Strickland doesn’t want to be called AEW’s QB1. It isn’t modesty. He just doesn’t think AEW is built around one wrestler the way he believes WWE is.

I don’t like that term. I don’t know, because it gets thrown around a lot about who is and who’s not. And that’s, once again, very subjective.

He argued that WWE has a QB1 mentality, with a pyramid where whoever sits at the top is the guy, and that you can make the case there.

First of all, AEW doesn’t really have the QB1 mentality. WWE, for sure, does have that, right? It’s a pyramid. Like, whoever’s at the top is at the top. So you can make the claim for QB1 with them over there.

AEW, he said, doesn’t work like that. His description of AEW is a “Fab Five,” a group of several names who move in and out of the biggest stories. He pointed to the Dynasty, Hangman Page and Will Ospreay as examples of the multiple pillars, and noted the same applies to the women. The top of the card is more layered because stories keep intertwining.

With AEW, it’s not really like that. We’re more of a Fab Five. We have a Fab Five. That’s why we use pillars or, like, the Dynasty, Hangman and Ospreay. It’s always a multitude of guys, not just on the shoulder of one person. “And a multitude of girls, you know? It’s more multilayered at the top because it rounds off and it switches between that, and we’re always kind of intertwining our stories.

So anyone waiting for Swerve to declare himself the lone face of AEW shouldn’t hold their breath. He clearly sees himself in the top group, but believes AEW works better with several major players constantly rotating through each other’s stories.