Former WWE star Chad Wicks has been arrested again.

According to a report from PWInsider, Wicks was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Thursday, November 12. He was booked into Winnebago County Jail in Forest City, Iowa, at 4:57 PM local time, where he is currently incarcerated.

This is the third arrest for the former WWE star in two months. He was first arrested on 9/29 in Mason City, Iowa, on charges of Unsafe Turn or Failure to Give Signal, Improper Rear Lamps, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, and Driving While License Denied, Suspended, Cancelled or Revoked (DUS).

He bonded out of the Cerro Gordo County Jail the same day but was arrested again on 11/4 by the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office on several counts of failing to appear in court. This time he was released a day later on 11/5 after bonding out for $1200.

Chad Wicks was part of the short-lived The Dicks tag team in WWE. Wicks and his partner James Dick had matches on SmackDown in 2005 and 2006 after being called up from OVW. He retired from professional wrestling in 2007.