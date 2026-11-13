Stephanie Vaquer has returned.

Tonight’s episode of SmackDown featured a singles match between Jacy Jayne and Charlotte Flair. Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid unsurprisingly joined their Fatal Influence leader at ringside halfway through the bout, prompting Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley to come out and even the odds.

A brawl ensued as Henley and Reid tried to take out Flair when she went to the top rope, but the match was not called off. Paxley and Bliss then joined the fight, but the distraction allowed Jayne to get the upper hand over Flair. The Baddies later joined the brawl on the heel side, and Bayley came out with a kendo stick to join the babyfaces.

Jade Cargill neutralized Bayley, and the faces appeared to be in trouble for a while. This was until Stephanie Vaquer made her surprise return and started clearing the house. Charlotte hit the Natural Selection on Jacy to win the match, and she then gathered everyone to issue the challenge for WarGames.

Stephanie Vaquer last competed on TV during the Money In The Bank PPV on October 10. She was pulled from an announced match with Becky Lynch at the October 26 edition of Raw over an unspecified illness. Survivor Series this year will be taking place from Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, on November 28, 2026.