John Cena tried the suit-and-tie look. It didn’t work.

After his final match, Cena started wearing suits for WWE appearances to show he was truly done in the ring. Ahead of the John Cena Classic, he’s back in a T-shirt, shorts and a baseball cap. He explained the switch to The Takedown on SI.

I don’t wanna confuse the consumer. If I show up in dress shoes in a suit with a pocket watch, hopefully the consumer isn’t gonna think one more match. John’s not really done. That didn’t work. They still chanted one more match. And I love wearing suits. Also, Cody Rhodes gets beat up in suits. So, the one thing I was trying to accomplish was really murky.

Cena said the casual gear also lets him move like himself again.

How do I feel most at home here? I love running to the ring. I love when the energy of the audience is there, and I can bounce around the ropes.

If you look at WrestleMania, and those events that I show up in Tampa in a suit, I’m walking [very] carefully to the ring. The bottom of those shoes are slick, and I like a fitted suit, so I’m also worried about busting my pants.

Just don’t call them jorts.

Those weren’t jorts in Brooklyn, and they weren’t jorts on NXT. I’m wearing cargo shorts. I’m not wearing any wristbands, I don’t have a towel and I don’t have any knee pads. So, when I said the jorts are retired, the f—ing jorts are retired.

Cena maintains he’s retired for good and has a strict no-falling-down policy. He’s set for Friday’s SmackDown, Monday’s Raw and Survivor Series on Nov. 28 as the build continues toward the John Cena Classic on Dec. 14.

Cody Rhodes, Zilla Fatu, Kelani Jordan, Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno are confirmed for the event so far.