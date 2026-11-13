CM Punk could be the next man running NXT.

When Shawn Michaels leaves his NXT post for a behind-the-scenes role on the main roster, the current succession plan is for Punk to take over overseeing the brand, PWInsider reports.

We are told there is no firm timeline for Punk to step into the role as the company wants everyone involved to take time to ensure it’s the right fit for all involved, but internally, Punk is who they are currently looking towards to slip into Michaels’ position when Michaels needs to step into [Bruce] Prichard’s responsibilities.

It’s not yet known how the role would affect Punk’s in-ring career. PWInsider noted that he has been in Orlando for most NXT episodes in recent weeks.

WWE is expected to shake things up backstage after WrestleMania 43, when Prichard is set to retire from his Executive Director position and work from home as a consultant. Michaels, whose official NXT title is Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, is expected to replace him. He’s set to start splitting time between NXT and the main roster as he prepares.

Bryan Alvarez reported last month that Punk, Bayley and AJ Styles could all end up more involved backstage in NXT.

Punk has been a regular presence in NXT lately. He worked an NXT house show in August and wrestled on the Nov. 4 episode. He’s also set for NXT’s holiday house shows this weekend in Detroit on Saturday and his hometown of Chicago on Sunday.

The 48-year-old has said he hasn’t given retirement much thought because he feels great physically.