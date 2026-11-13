Spike Dudley is officially back in business with WWE.

The former ECW and WWE star announced on Facebook that he has signed a WWE Legends deal, with merchandise on the way.

Very happy to announce I just signed a WWE Legends deal. Will keep you posted with merch. Thank you to all friends, family and fans that made it possible!!!!

The news follows some movement on the trademark front. WWE filed to trademark “Spike Dudley” on Nov. 6, covering wrestling services and online content.

That came days after Spike, real name Matthew Hyson, abandoned his own application for the name. He had filed in May to cover action figures, and WWE had been granted extra time to decide whether to oppose it. Hyson filed an express abandonment on Nov. 1, according to U.S. Patent and Trademark Office records.

Spike was with WWE from 2001 to 2005, reuniting with Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley after making his name in ECW. He won the Cruiserweight Championship, the European Championship, eight Hardcore Championships and the WWF Tag Team Championship with Tazz.

Now 56 and retired, Spike works in financial services. His last wrestling appearance came at TNA Bound for Glory in October 2025, when he came to the ring as Brother Runt before Team 3D faced The Hardys. D-Von, who has opened up about his own Legends deal, called on Triple H in February to induct Spike into the WWE Hall of Fame.