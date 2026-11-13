Christian Cage Health Update from Tony Khan Ahead Of AEW Full Gear

Tony Khan says he is very optimistic fans will see Christian Cage again, but he isn’t sure when. Khan gave the update on Thursday’s media call ahead of AEW Full Gear, which airs Saturday from Phoenix.

Cage is dealing with a difficult recovery from broken ribs and a collapsed lung suffered in the three-way ladder match at All Out, according to F4W/Wrestling Observer. Khan called him “one of the most important people ever in AEW.” Adam Copeland revealed Cage’s injuries on Dynamite last month.

Khan On Marcus Mathers

Former WWE ID prospect Marcus Mathers lost to Nick Wayne in his AEW debut on last Saturday’s Collision, after an ROH match against Mark Davis drew praise. Khan said Mathers earned the Collision spot through that ROH performance, and he expects to see more of him in AEW, ROH or both.

Khan said Christopher Daniels recommended Mathers, who had come to Chris Jericho’s cruise looking for work, and that he didn’t realize Mathers’ WWE ID deal had expired. Mathers announced his WWE ID exit in October.

Why The Last Outfit Became The Cut

Asked about the sudden switch from The Last Outfit to The Cut, Khan said he was trying something new with a stable he believes could threaten anybody, including the Death Riders and The Conglomeration. He said fans loved the angle but there was “a missing piece,” and that the missing piece was the name.

Jay White agreed, and the change was made that same day. The faction, which White introduced in a post-Collision promo, faces the Death Riders and The Conglomeration in an Anarchy in the Arena match at Full Gear.

Khan also spoke about AEW’s negotiations with Skydance and its relationship with NJPW ahead of Wrestle Kingdom, per F4W/Wrestling Observer’s call notes. Our AEW Full Gear 2026 preview has the full card and how to watch.