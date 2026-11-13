Bobby Lashley Wins 4th Rope Heavyweight Title In Two Minutes

Bobby Lashley is the new 4th Rope Heavyweight Champion. The AEW star beat Joe Alonzo in about two minutes at 4th Rope x Mass Appeal Presents Heelmatic on November 12 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York.

Alonzo had been awarded the vacant title by promotion commissioner MVP after arguing he was cheated out of a title opportunity, according to F4W/Wrestling Observer. The title was put on the line right away, and Lashley appeared as the challenger.

Lashley is signed to AEW as a member of The Hurt Syndicate with MVP and Shelton Benjamin, and he is a former AEW World Tag Team Champion with Benjamin. He last wrestled for AEW on the October 28 episode of Collision. F4W notes he also holds the ACW World Championship.

The Hurt Syndicate’s creative situation in AEW has been a talking point in recent weeks, with MVP denying a report that the group refused to put AEW talent over.