Two-Time TNA Knockouts Champion Reportedly Leaves The Company

Lei Ying Lee has left TNA and is now a free agent, according to PWInsider. Mike Johnson reported Thursday that the two-time Knockouts World Champion is already having conversations with “major promotions” about her future.

Fightful Select later reported that TNA offered her a new contract, but the two sides could not come to terms. Fightful also said Lee has not been at recent TNA tapings because she has been overseas in China, and that TNA is letting several contracts expire.

Lee last wrestled for TNA at the July 1 tapings in Albany, New York, where she lost a No Disqualification match to then-champion Xia Brookside. Brookside had beaten her for the Knockouts World Championship at Slammiversary on June 28, ending Lee’s second reign.

Lee joined TNA in 2024 after WWE released her in April 2024 following seven years with the company, where she wrestled as Xia Li. Her absence was already a topic of reporting last month, when she was still under contract.

She isn’t the only TNA name with a deal in question. Trey Miguel recently revealed his contract is expiring soon, with his TNA World Championship match against Leon Slater set for Destination X on Sunday.