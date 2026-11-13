AEW Full Gear 2026 Odds Revealed

The champions are in good shape heading into AEW Full Gear, with one big exception.

Full Gear takes place Saturday in Phoenix, Arizona. According to the latest lines at BetOnline, only one championship is favored to change hands.

That’s the AEW National Championship. Ilja Dragunov is a -350 favorite to take the title from Tommaso Ciampa, who sits at +225.

At the top of the card, Will Ospreay is a massive -2500 favorite to retain the AEW World Championship against his former Don Callis Family stablemate Kyle Fletcher (+800). Those odds give Ospreay an implied win probability of about 96 percent.

The Young Bucks are even bigger favorites. They’re -3000 to retain the tag titles against Mark Davis and Jake Doyle (+900).

AEW Full Gear 2026 odds

AEW World Championship

Will Ospreay (c): -2500

Kyle Fletcher: +800

AEW Women’s World Championship

Mercedes Moné (c): -500

Marina Shafir: +300

AEW World Tag Team Championship

The Young Bucks (c): -3000

Mark Davis and Jake Doyle: +900

AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship

The Brawling Birds (c): -400

WrathLander: +250

AEW World Trios Championship (Texas Death Match)

Adam Page and Brodido (c): -300

Swerve Strickland and New Level: +200

AEW International Championship

Kazuchika Okada (c): -300

Adam Copeland: +200

AEW National Championship

Ilja Dragunov: -350

Tommaso Ciampa (c): +225

AEW TBS Championship (Triple Threat)

Queen Aminata (c): -700

Maya World: +350

Persephone: +375

Anarchy in the Arena

The Cut: -300

Death Riders and The Conglomeration: +200

For more on the card, check out our Full Gear 2026 preview.