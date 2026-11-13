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AEW Full Gear 2026 Odds Revealed
By Andrew Ravens,3 days ago
The champions are in good shape heading into AEW Full Gear, with one big exception.
Full Gear takes place Saturday in Phoenix, Arizona. According to the latest lines at BetOnline, only one championship is favored to change hands.
That’s the AEW National Championship. Ilja Dragunov is a -350 favorite to take the title from Tommaso Ciampa, who sits at +225.
At the top of the card, Will Ospreay is a massive -2500 favorite to retain the AEW World Championship against his former Don Callis Family stablemate Kyle Fletcher (+800). Those odds give Ospreay an implied win probability of about 96 percent.
The Young Bucks are even bigger favorites. They’re -3000 to retain the tag titles against Mark Davis and Jake Doyle (+900).
AEW Full Gear 2026 odds
AEW World Championship
- Will Ospreay (c): -2500
- Kyle Fletcher: +800
AEW Women’s World Championship
- Mercedes Moné (c): -500
- Marina Shafir: +300
AEW World Tag Team Championship
- The Young Bucks (c): -3000
- Mark Davis and Jake Doyle: +900
AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship
- The Brawling Birds (c): -400
- WrathLander: +250
AEW World Trios Championship (Texas Death Match)
- Adam Page and Brodido (c): -300
- Swerve Strickland and New Level: +200
AEW International Championship
- Kazuchika Okada (c): -300
- Adam Copeland: +200
AEW National Championship
- Ilja Dragunov: -350
- Tommaso Ciampa (c): +225
AEW TBS Championship (Triple Threat)
- Queen Aminata (c): -700
- Maya World: +350
- Persephone: +375
Anarchy in the Arena
- The Cut: -300
- Death Riders and The Conglomeration: +200
For more on the card, check out our Full Gear 2026 preview.