Britt Baker had a reaction to being left out of a prestigious women’s ranking.

The Doctor took to her X to acknowledge that her name was not among the PWI Women’s 250 list. However, before her statement caught any fire for calling out Pro Wrestling Illustrated, she made it clear that it was a playful dig. Britt Baker said:

“Just saw I’m not the women’s PWI list wtf (this is a joke relax).”

Britt Baker joked about it, as she already knew she didn’t meet the criteria to make the PWI Women’s 250 rankings. To qualify for the rankings, a wrestler must have competed in at least 10 singles matches (or six singles matches in six different months), per Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s minimum activity requirement.

The former AEW Women’s World Champion had been absent from Tony Khan’s company for almost two years. Her last singles match in AEW before her hiatus came in November 2024. After being away from the company for so long, Baker finally returned at AEW All In 2026.

Since then, she has become a constant fixture on AEW television and is currently aligned with Persephone. At the same time, Baker has delivered impressive in-ring performances since returning to the squared circle.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if she will be able to get back into the PWI rankings next year.