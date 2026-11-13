A former WWE Women’s Champion faced a terrifying situation regarding her daughter’s health.

She is none other than Alexa Bliss. In a recent appearance on What’s Your Story with Steph McMahon, Bliss revealed that her daughter, Hendrix, suffered a febrile seizure. It started when Hendrix developed a high fever, and Bliss FaceTimed her mother to show her.

Bliss’ mother immediately noticed that Hendrix’s lips had turned blue and told her to call 911. Alexa panicked further when she noticed that Hendrix was not breathing.

My mom goes, ‘Her lips are blue. Call 911.’ As soon as I hang up with my mom, her lips are blue. She went pale, completely unresponsive, stopped breathing. I scooped her up. I’m screaming in the house, like, ‘Someone call 911! She’s not breathing!’

Eventually, she called 911, and when the paramedics arrived, they assured her that this was normal for children under the age of five. In fact, the seizure even helped break Hendrix’s high fever.

All the medics came to the house. Everyone was there. But they assured me, they were like, ‘This happens with kids under five.’ Apparently it’s like a normal, like not normal, but it can happen with kids under five. Not to worry.

Stephanie McMahon and many others checked on Alexa Bliss and her family about Hendrix’s health, which she really appreciated. As of now, her daughter is doing well and often travels on the road with Bliss, which was one of her conditions when she returned to WWE after pregnancy in 2025.

Therefore, we extend our wishes for the well-being of Alexa Bliss’ entire family.