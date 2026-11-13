Alexa Bliss almost died after giving birth to her daughter, Hendrix.

In a recent conversation on What’s Your Story with Steph McMahon, Alexa Bliss revealed that her daughter was diagnosed with jaundice and taken to the hospital three days after birth. At the same time, Bliss’ face and ankles started swelling badly, and she felt like she was drowning.

The former WWE Women’s Champion sent her swollen photos to her neighbor, who suggested she get a blood test done, and it led to her being admitted to the hospital. The doctor’s statement terrified her further when they told her that many mothers in the same situation are not able to leave with their family from the hospital, implying death.

After being given Lasix, Bliss lost eight pounds of water in the first hour. She was kept under observation and was released from the hospital 48 hours later after the doctors checked her thoroughly.

They’re like, ‘Well, we’re so happy you’re here because a lot of times the mommies who come in with this, the daddies and babies leave without a mommy if they don’t stay.’And I was like, ‘They said that to you? Excuse me?’ I was like, ‘I’m going to stay. You don’t need to scare me into staying. I’m here. I’m good.’And then they gave me Lasix. Ended up getting, like, peed out eight pounds of water in the first hour. And they were like, ‘Oh yeah, you’re good. You’re fine.’

After facing such complications with her first pregnancy, she told her husband, Ryan Cabrera, that they were good with one child. Considering the situation she faced, which involved potentially having kidney or heart failure, Alexa Bliss’ decision is understandable.

Therefore, we hope she and her family remain healthy and happy with each other.