Trey Miguel wants to stay in TNA Wrestling. He’s just hoping his next contract gives him more than six months at a time.

Speaking with Cultaholic Wrestling’s Tom Campbell, the former X-Division Champion revealed that he has signed two short-term deals in 2026. The first came in January, followed by another in June. Now, he expects to negotiate again before the year ends.

In January, I only re-signed for six months. In June, re-signed for six months. Before the end of this year, we’ll have to negotiate a new contract,” Miguel explained. “I’m hoping to get more than just six months.

His desire for a longer commitment doesn’t come from any unhappiness with the company. Miguel made a point of saying that TNA is where he wants to be.

I think I’ve made it evident over the past years that TNA’s my home. I love TNA. I’m not displeased to be here by any stretch of the imagination.

Still, the uncertainty surrounding his future became difficult to ignore when he broke his knee earlier this year. Miguel missed roughly four months, with the injury keeping him out of action as his contract approached its end.

Along with the frustration of missing shows, he worried about whether there would be a job waiting for him once he recovered.

It was crazy because when I broke my knee I was actually really afraid because for those four months that I was out, that was at the end of my deal.

TNA ultimately approached Miguel about re-signing while he was still injured, giving him an opportunity to continue with the company despite those concerns.

And TNA had reached out and asked me to re-sign while I was out on injury and I was really afraid that that might not be the case because I’m not there right now, you know. So on top of just missing the show, I was afraid that I would be missing work beyond four months and that I wouldn’t have anything to come back to.

That agreement kept him in TNA, but another negotiation is already approaching. Miguel has made his preference clear that he wants to remain with the promotion he considers home, with a longer deal offering some certainty about his future.