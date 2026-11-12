WWE Crown Jewel May Be Least-Watched PLE of 2026

Crown Jewel didn’t move the needle.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said the Nov. 7 show in Riyadh may have been WWE’s least-watched premium live event of 2026.

It appears that the pay-per-view, Crown Jewel, did much lower than most of the pay-per-views this year, maybe even the lowest. I don’t have the number, but I have enough numbers of things in different places to where you can kind of feel it’s about 1.2, maybe 1.3 million views. And most of the pay-per-views are closer to two.

The Google searches were way down, my response was way down, but in the market-by-market numbers, it was much lower than usual.

According to Meltzer’s Nov. 8 Daily Update, Crown Jewel drew 57,000 Google searches. Most WWE premium live events draw around 200,000.

This was the third straight year Crown Jewel crowned men’s and women’s Crown Jewel Champions. Roman Reigns took the men’s title, while Chelsea Green beat Liv Morgan before Tiffany Stratton cashed in on her for the WWE Women’s Championship. Meltzer doesn’t think the concept is working.

The idea of these Crown Jewel championships, now that we’ve done it for a couple years and it means nothing, people don’t go out of their way to see it. That’s the reality of it. It wasn’t a draw.

The show also faced safety concerns in the lead-up, with reports that some top stars asked not to be booked.