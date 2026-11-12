AEW Full Gear Ticket Sales Trail Last Year Heading Into Saturday

AEW had distributed 5,728 tickets for Full Gear as of WrestleTix’s count on Tuesday, four days before Saturday’s show at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix.

The arena is currently set up for 6,553 seats, which leaves 825 available and puts the show at roughly 87% of that configuration. Distribution rose by 553 over the previous two days. The cheapest ticket listed was $37.15, with 345 tickets on the secondary market.

The total sits well below last year. WrestleTix counted 10,485 tickets distributed for Full Gear 2025 at the Prudential Center in Newark, so this year’s figure is a little over half of that. The comparison is not exact. Phoenix is configured for far fewer seats than the 15,103 on the full seat map, and WrestleTix builds its estimate from ticketing maps, which includes comps.

Other 2026 AEW pay-per-views drew more. WrestleTix put Forbidden Door in San Jose at 9,082 tickets distributed, and All Out in Chicago was reported sold out at 9,148.

The announced Full Gear card has eight title matches and an Anarchy in the Arena match, led by Will Ospreay defending the AEW World Championship against Kyle Fletcher. Sales were still rising in the final stretch, so the final number may change.