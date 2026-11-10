Rhea Ripley Reportedly Set To Travel With WWE To Australia

Rhea Ripley is reportedly scheduled to travel with WWE to Australia for WrestlePalooza next month, though it’s unclear whether she’ll be medically cleared to wrestle by then. WrestleVotes shared the update during a recent Q&A session. All signs point to Ripley being part of the traveling roster, WrestleVotes said, while noting there’s no telling if she’ll be cleared in time.

What is known is that she’s scheduled to make the trip. WWE also seems to want her there. “The people we talked to backstage want her as part of this WrestlePalooza tour,” WrestleVotes said.

Rhea Ripley’s WWE Hiatus

Ripley has been out since undergoing surgery in August to repair a torn meniscus. She was first seen on crutches and in a large knee brace, but footage of her walking without the brace surfaced in September. Ripley responded to the speculation by reminding fans that walking and wrestling are very different things and asking them to stay patient.

WWE has not announced a return date. On Location, WWE’s official hospitality partner, did announce that Ripley and Bronson Reed will take part in a pre-show hospitality event at WrestlePalooza in Perth, so some presence at the show was already on the books. It remains unclear what WWE has planned for her if she isn’t cleared by then.

Dave Meltzer previously reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE was hoping to have Ripley back in the ring by the Royal Rumble in January.