Jim Ross Having Shunt Surgery Again, Conrad Thompson Says

Jim Ross is having shunt surgery Tuesday morning, according to his Grilling JR co-host Conrad Thompson.

Thompson posted on X that the WWE Hall of Famer was going in for the procedure. “Let’s all pray for his speedy recovery! Jim deserves a break,” he wrote. His post did not say what the surgery involves.

The surgery follows a rough stretch for the 74-year-old. A shunt was placed in his brain on August 12 to drain excess fluid, and Ross said it significantly improved his balance and his ability to walk. Severe headaches followed, and a CT scan showed bleeding, so his surgeon turned the shunt off, Ross said on Grilling JR.

Ross then had a second brain procedure on October 7 to address the issue, and Thompson said that day it went well.

Days later, Ross was back in the hospital with low oxygen. Thompson later said on Grilling JR that Ross was treated for a chest infection and sent home, and that doctors had not yet reconnected the shunt. Ross has also said doctors were testing a spot on his kidney.

Ross last called an AEW show at Double or Nothing in May, where he handled the Continental Championship match between Jon Moxley and Kyle O’Reilly.

SEScoops wishes Jim Ross the best of luck today, and a full and speedy recovery.