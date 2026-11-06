NJPW Announces Its North American Subsidiary Will Cease Operations

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is shutting down its U.S. subsidiary, founded in 2019. The company announced that New Japan Pro-Wrestling of America Inc. will cease operations and enter liquidation.

NJPW said the decision is part of its effort “to optimize the allocation of management resources in a rapidly changing business environment.”

The announcement stresses that this doesn’t mean the end of NJPW events in North America. NJPW said shows there will continue with the full backing and resources of the TV Asahi group, and it described the shift “as part of a new chapter in its ongoing global expansion.”

The statement doesn’t say how the change will affect specific upcoming shows, staff or partnerships, or how the TV Asahi group’s role will work in practice.