Stephanie Vaquer Calls For Support To Help Over 30,000 Children

Stephanie Vaquer is calling on fans in Chile to get behind Teletón 2026, to support the country’s annual charity campaign.

The former WWE Women’s World Champion, who returned to in-ring action, shared a video message ahead of the November 6–7 event, encouraging people to contribute toward rehabilitation services for more than 30,000 children and young people.

Vaquer tied the appeal to her own experience in wrestling, explaining that effort, heart and dedication are essential to overcoming challenges. This time, she wants the whole country to come together for a cause that reaches far beyond the ring.

Hello Chile! I’m Stephanie Vaquer, the first Chilean professional wrestler in WWE. In the ring, I’ve learned that no battle is won without effort, heart, and dedication. That’s why, this November 6th and 7th, we face a challenge that brings us all together: the Teletón. We need all of Chile to join in, every contribution counts, to support the rehabilitation of over 30,000 children and young people. And don’t miss the “Digitón,” Teletón’s digital broadcast, starting at 9:00 PM this Friday on the Teletón YouTube channel. Let’s give it our all, Chile; we’re in this fight together!” [as per Google Translate]

Past Contributions

Vaquer’s involvement builds on her support for the campaign last year. In late 2025, she donated the distinctive horns she wore during her WWE Crown Jewel victory in Australia to the Lucatón auction, giving fans a chance to bid on a memorable piece of her wrestling career.

She also visited Instituto Teletón Santiago with Mario Kreutzberger, better known as Don Francisco. During that visit, Vaquer toured the facilities and met patients, getting a closer look at the work the campaign helps fund.

Her charity appearances have extended beyond Chile, too. While in Australia, she visited Perth Children’s Hospital as part of outreach activities surrounding WWE’s events.

For this year’s Teletón, Vaquer’s message is straightforward: everyone can play a part, and even a small contribution can help support the children and families who depend on its services.

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