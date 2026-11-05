Former WWE Analyst Drops Cheat Sheet For Anyone Who Wants To Date Her

A former WWE backstage employee has laid out a full set of requirements to win her heart.

She is none other than Kayla Becker, formerly known as Kayla Braxton. On her Instagram story, Becker dropped a full dating cheat sheet for anyone who wants to pursue her romantically, since she was tired of teaching basics to grown-ups.

For the next person who decides to pursue me, here’s your cheat sheet. Because I’m officially retired from teaching grownups the basics.

Becker laid out interesting insights in her cheat sheet, like turn-ons and turn-offs, the love language of a person, and that his words should be backed by his actions. She then delved into their flirting style, saying that getting roasted by her might just help in developing more feelings for the person.

Biggest turn-on: Someone who can match my energy and throw it right back. Biggest turn-off: Lies. One lie and everything I felt for you is dead. Gone. Love language: Show up or shut up. Actions over words. I get attached when: You prove yourself through what you do, not what you say. Flirting style: Roasting you and falling for you at the same damn time.

The former WWE backstage interviewer came down to the final details. She assured the person that she would be extremely protective and committed. Becker’s final requirement was that the person have basic table manners, like chewing their food with their mouth closed.

In a relationship: All in. Protective as hell. I’ll make you feel like the only person on the planet. Also. Chew with your mouth closed. Really not a complicated syllabus. Please study before applying.

Kayla Becker’s cheat sheet is open to both men and women, as she is bisexual. She made the revelation on social media in 2021 and has been very vocal about being a proud member of the Pride community.

So it will be interesting to see if anyone actually shoots their shot at the beautiful former WWE personality now that Kayla has laid out the whole thing herself.