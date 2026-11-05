Tony Khan Reveals AEW Blood & Guts 2026 Set A Major Milestone

AEW Blood & Guts 2026 set an impressive milestone, and it was revealed by the head honcho himself, Tony Khan.

In a video posted by a fan in attendance, the AEW President and CEO came out on the entrance stage after one of the most gruesome nights in the Jacksonville-based wrestling company. Khan announced that the Blood & Guts 2026 show sold more tickets than any other AEW show held in Jacksonville, Florida, in the last seven years. You can check out the video below:

We have done eighty-six live shows in Jacksonville and tonight is the most tickets we have ever sold in seven years in AEW in Jacksonville.

The special edition of AEW Dynamite featured the Blood & Guts matches for both the Men’s and Women’s divisions. On the Men’s side, The Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher, Kazuchika Okada, Wardlow, Mark Davis, Kevin Knight, & Jake Doyle) defeated the team of Adam Copeland, Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, Steven Borden, and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson). Cope had surrendered after Allin was tossed from the top of the cage by Wardlow.

On the Women’s side, Queen Aminata, Willow Nightingale, Wrathlander (Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron), and The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor) defeated the squad of Triangle of Madness (Julia Hart, Skye Blue, & Thekla), Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne & Lena Kross), and Persephone. The gruesome bout ended with Julia Hart tapping out, costing her team the win. At the same time, WWE legend Mick Foley heaped major praise for all competitors in the match.

After setting an incredible record with Blood & Guts 2026, AEW will next present Full Gear PPV, which is expected to be another stellar hit for them.