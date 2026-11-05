Stephanie Vaquer Returns To In-Ring Action After Brief Absence

Stephanie Vaquer is back in the ring in a surprise turn of events.

In a photo posted by a fan online, La Primera appeared at the recent WWE live event at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine. She was part of a match, dressed in her ring gear and standing in the ring. Another photo revealed that she was involved in a six-woman tag team match and emerged victorious alongside Lola Vice and IYO Sky against Fatal Influence. You can check out the photos below:

Stephanie Vaquer injured her ankle at the Money in the Bank 2026 PLE after dropping the WWE Women’s World title to Liv Morgan. After a few weeks on the sidelines, she appeared in a video to announce that she had been cleared for in-ring action.

This led to a No. 1 contender match between Stephanie Vaquer and Becky Lynch being made official for RAW a few weeks ago. However, Adam Pearce appeared on the show to announce that Vaquer was not medically cleared to wrestle that night, thereby changing it to a title match between Lynch and Morgan. It was later reported that she was pulled from RAW due to an illness and not an additional injury.

During her absence, she made an appearance on social media. However, tonight’s appearance cemented her return to the ring. This could mean that Vaquer could be back in the mix on Monday Night RAW.

With WWE Crown Jewel 2026 PLE approaching, it will be interesting to see if she is involved in some capacity.