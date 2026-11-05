WWE Reportedly Planning New Belt To Honor 30 Years Of The Rock

WWE is reportedly planning a commemorative championship belt, special merchandise and social media campaigns to celebrate 30 years of The Rock this month, according to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select.

The celebration centers on the anniversary of The Rock’s WWE debut at Survivor Series 1996. Then known as Rocky Maivia, he made his in-ring debut on November 17, 1996, at Madison Square Garden, teaming with Marc Mero, Jake Roberts and The Stalker against Crush, Goldust, Hunter Hearst Helmsley and Jerry Lawler. He was the sole survivor for his team.

The anniversary lands ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames in Houston on November 28, the 40th edition of the event. WWE also marked the 25th anniversary of The Rock’s debut with a celebration that ran throughout November 2021.

No design, price or release date for the new belt has been reported. WWE Shop has made anniversary titles a regular product. A Triple H 30th anniversary championship series launched in April 2025 at $749.99 for most versions, and an nWo 30th Anniversary Legacy Championship went on sale in July at $699.99. WrestleVotes Radio had previously reported that WWE was planning nostalgia merchandise for the nWo’s 30th anniversary.

No appearance by The Rock has been reported as part of the celebration. His last WWE appearance was at Elimination Chamber in Toronto in 2025, and WrestleVotes Radio reported in September that WWE creative is operating under the assumption he will be unavailable for any substantial WrestleMania 43 storyline. That report added that plans involving The Rock can change quickly.