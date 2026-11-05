WWE WrestleMania 43 Announcement Expected This Weekend

WWE may finally put a date on WrestleMania 43 this weekend.

Those who spoke to WrestleVotes on Fightful Select expect WWE to formally announce the date while in Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel. According to a source, the assumed dates are April 10 and 11, 2027.

The announcement could be held off because of the ongoing conflict in the region. Still, one source indicated the expectation is that WWE will make it during Crown Jewel one way or another.

WrestleMania 43 is set for Riyadh. There had been reports of WWE planning a date change for the show, and the company has moved forward with preparations despite safety concerns. Crown Jewel takes place Saturday in Riyadh.

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