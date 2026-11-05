WWE Reportedly Offering Crew Hazard Pay for Saudi Trip

WWE is reportedly paying extra to get its crew to Crown Jewel.

WrestleVotes on Fightful Select learned from a source that the company is offering crew members additional hazard pay for making the trip to Riyadh this weekend. Two people who work for WWE said the offer is $3,000.

That kind of incentive hasn’t traditionally been offered for standard crew work. Even so, several crew members have reportedly opted out of the trip regardless of the extra money.

Hazard pay is additional pay for hazardous duty or work that involves physical hardship.

The report follows earlier word that WWE staff had raised concerns about the trip and that some top stars asked not to be booked. WWE has also faced scrutiny over a U.S. travel warning for the region.

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