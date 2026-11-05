Report: WWE Considered Royal Rumble Date Change

WWE looked at moving the 2027 Royal Rumble to piggyback on the Super Bowl.

WrestleVotes on Fightful Select was told that internal discussions took place about pushing the event back two weeks to Feb. 20.

The idea centered on the exposure WWE could get during Super Bowl weekend, which ESPN is broadcasting for the first time. Internally, the thinking was that ESPN would theoretically promote more of its upcoming programming in the lead-up to the game and during the game-day coverage. That would include the Royal Rumble the following weekend.

WWE decided against it for two main reasons:

Pushing the event back two weeks would have forced many changes to the company’s calendar.

Phoenix, which is hosting the Royal Rumble, is already set to host the 2027 NBA All-Star Weekend from Feb. 19 to 21.

So WWE stuck with Feb. 6. The company announced the event’s location and date earlier, and ESPN became the U.S. home of WWE premium live events in September 2025.

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