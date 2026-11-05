John Cena Fights Grizzly Bears In New Clean Energy Ad Campaign

John Cena is leaning into his latest brand partnership, and this time the opponents are grizzly bears.

Cena took to X on Thursday to promote “Big Power. Zero Drama.,” a national ad campaign about wind and solar power from Our Energy, a clean energy nonprofit coalition. The post carries an #ad disclosure.

“Real power doesn’t need to brag about it,” Cena wrote. He joked that “a few bears, a raccoon, and one very small kitten” were required to demonstrate the point.

The spots are deliberately absurd. In one, Cena calmly wins a tug-of-war against several grizzly bears while describing the jobs created by the industry. The pitch is that wind and solar are heavy-duty power sources, delivered without the usual politics.

Our Energy launched the campaign on October 6. It runs across connected TV, social media and other online ad channels.

The coalition says public perception lags reality. Wind and solar supply about 20% of US electricity, enough to power 83 million homes. In focus groups run by Brunswick Group, an advisor to Our Energy, consumers guessed only 5%.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the ads run for 45 days as a test, and Our Energy will use the results to inform more Cena ads next year. The company’s release says additional installments are planned for 2027.

Cena has a long history of brand work outside the ring. Hefty said in 2024 that he was in his eighth year as a spokesperson for its trash bags. The clean energy push comes as he continues promoting Matchbox: The Movie, and months after his final WWE match against Gunther.