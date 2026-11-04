Taya Valkyrie Leaves AEW, Officially a Free Agent

Taya Valkyrie is a free agent after a tenure with AEW. Valkyrie thanked the company in her own statement.

I am incredibly grateful for my time with AEW and the opportunity to be part of the organization. While there, I wrestled and worked alongside exceptional talent, and built lasting relationships within the AEW family and deepened my relationships in the wrestling community.

I am beyond thankful to the fans for their continued support of me, not only in my time with AEW but also as I step into this new chapter as a free agent. I can’t wait for what’s to come and have a lot more to leave in the ring.

With my contract now concluded, I’m excited to explore new opportunities and possibilities as a wrestler, TV personality, and creative.

Valkyrie debuted on AEW Dynamite in March 2023, when Tony Khan announced her signing and she confronted then-TBS Champion Jade Cargill. She came to AEW after runs in Impact Wrestling, where she became the longest-reigning Knockouts Champion, and WWE, where she was released in 2021 after competing as Franky Monet.