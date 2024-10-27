Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • SEScoops

    LA Knight Says WrestleMania 40 Was “Just Another Day At The Office”

    By Thomas Lowson,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RjYBV_0wNoSNVX00

    At WrestleMania 40 , LA Knight made his debut at wrestling’s biggest event and earned a victory over fellow veteran AJ Styles. While it’s the dream of countless wrestlers to compete at the Showcase of the Immortals, let alone emerge victorious, this match was not a huge deal to the current United States Champion.

    While speaking to Mean Jean on 105.1 The Bounce to promote WrestleMania 41 , Knight spoke about the match, and why it wasn’t as big a deal as fans may think.

    “I would love to tell you yes, and it was all my childhood dreams come true… but really at the time it was just kind of a business as usual. I’m coming in, I’m gonna go in and I’m gonna do my work.”

    While Knight was somewhat underwhelmed at what he called “just another night at the office,” the show did have a profound impact on his mother.

    “My mom, not historically a big wrestling or WWE fan, but after going to WrestleMania now, she’s like, oh, my God, it’s all I can think about. It was so fun, and this person showed up, and Snoop Dogg showed up, and all this stuff and everything. So, like… new fans were made that night.”

    These days, Knight can be found defending the United States title and will put the gold on the line at WWE Crown Jewel against Andrade and Carmelo Hayes. Stay tuned to SEScoops for all the latest on LA Knight, as fans can expect many more WrestleManias to come for WWE’s resident Megastar.

    Related Search

    La KnightWrestlemania 40Wwe crown jewelWrestling careerFan reactionsCarmelo Hayes

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Rhea Ripley & Buddy Matthews Go Head-To-Head In Viral Burger Challenge
    SEScoops2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 hours ago
    WWE Alum Alicia Fox Marries Muscian Partner In Beachside Ceremony
    SEScoops11 hours ago
    Seth Rollins Returns To Action After (10/25) WWE SmackDown
    SEScoops2 days ago
    Montez Ford Teases Darker Side On WWE TV: “I’m On The Verge”
    SEScoops1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena21 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy