LA Knight Says WrestleMania 40 Was “Just Another Day At The Office”

At WrestleMania 40 , LA Knight made his debut at wrestling’s biggest event and earned a victory over fellow veteran AJ Styles. While it’s the dream of countless wrestlers to compete at the Showcase of the Immortals, let alone emerge victorious, this match was not a huge deal to the current United States Champion.

While speaking to Mean Jean on 105.1 The Bounce to promote WrestleMania 41 , Knight spoke about the match, and why it wasn’t as big a deal as fans may think.

“I would love to tell you yes, and it was all my childhood dreams come true… but really at the time it was just kind of a business as usual. I’m coming in, I’m gonna go in and I’m gonna do my work.”

While Knight was somewhat underwhelmed at what he called “just another night at the office,” the show did have a profound impact on his mother.

“My mom, not historically a big wrestling or WWE fan, but after going to WrestleMania now, she’s like, oh, my God, it’s all I can think about. It was so fun, and this person showed up, and Snoop Dogg showed up, and all this stuff and everything. So, like… new fans were made that night.”

These days, Knight can be found defending the United States title and will put the gold on the line at WWE Crown Jewel against Andrade and Carmelo Hayes. Stay tuned to SEScoops for all the latest on LA Knight, as fans can expect many more WrestleManias to come for WWE’s resident Megastar.