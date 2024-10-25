Dominik Mysterio Shares Real-Life Wife’s Reaction To WWE Romances

Dominik Mysterio may have proven to be quite the lady’s man on WWE TV, but that isn’t a concern for his real-life wife. In 2022, Dominik began an on-screen romance with Rhea Ripley, only to betray his ‘Mami’ at this year’s SummerSlam. Nowadays, Mysterio can be found arm-in-arm with Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, who has dubbed the multi-generational Superstar her ‘Daddy Dom.’

Off camera, Mysterio is happily married to his childhood sweetheart Marie Juliette, with the couple tying the knot in March of this year . On the Insight podcast, Mysterio shared his wife’s reaction to his on-screen dalliances.

“She’s cool with it surprisingly, yeah, she honestly been super cool. She’s my ride-or-die. We’ve been together since we were 14. So as long as I let her know ‘Hey, this is what’s going to go down,’ She’s like ‘Alright, cool.'”

Mysterio recalled Marie’s lack of reaction to him locking lips with Liv Morgan earlier this year , which demonstrates her lack of concern that her man is being ‘stolen.’

“After the kiss with Liv, her first text to me… she’s like ‘Dude, I found a tarantula in the garage!'”

Mysterio’s on-screen performances with Ripley and Morgan are just that, a performance, and Marie Juliette knows where Dirty Dom’s heart truly lies. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Monday Night Raw’s resident Cassanova, and his on-screen fling with Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan.