    • SEScoops

    NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 Card: Every match taking place

    By Jake Skudder,

    2 days ago

    WWE’s spookiest event of the year is just around the corner, as NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 prepares to haunt the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania on October 27, 2024.

    This year’s edition promises to be a thrilling spectacle, featuring some of NXT’s top talent in high-stakes matches. Let’s dive into the full card and break down what fans can expect from this ghoulish gathering.

    NXT Halloween Havoc Main Event: NXT Championship on the Line

    Devil’s Playground Match: Trick Williams (c) vs. Ethan Page

    The main event of the evening will see NXT Champion Trick Williams defend his title against former champion Ethan Page in a Devil’s Playground Match. This stipulation, determined by the “Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal” tradition, essentially means anything goes.

    Williams, who recently reclaimed the title from Page, will need to dig deep to overcome his challenger in this unpredictable environment.

    North American Championship Chaos

    Tables, Ladders & Scares Match: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Oba Femi

    The NXT North American Championship will be contested in a Tables, Ladders & Scares Match, pitting champion Tony D’Angelo against the formidable Oba Femi.

    This match type combines the brutality of tables and ladders with a Halloween twist, promising a visually spectacular and physically demanding contest. D’Angelo shocked many by defeating Femi for the title, and now the challenger is out for revenge.

    Women’s Division Spotlight

    Tag Team Match: Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade

    In an intriguing tag team matchup, the newly arrived duo of Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer will face off against NXT stalwarts Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade.

    This match presents an interesting dynamic, with the experienced newcomers taking on the youthful but established NXT stars. It’s a clash that could have significant implications for the women’s division moving forward.

    North American Women’s Championship Contest

    Spinner’s Choice Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Member of Fatal Influence

    The NXT North American Women’s Championship will be defended in a Spinner’s Choice Match, with Kelani Jordan facing a yet-to-be-determined member of Fatal Influence. The “Spinner’s Choice” stipulation adds an element of mystery and unpredictability to this title bout.

    Ambulance Match: Settling the Score

    Andre Chase vs. Ridge Holland

    In what promises to be a brutal affair, Andre Chase will face Ridge Holland in an Ambulance Match.

    This stipulation requires a competitor to incapacitate their opponent enough to place them in an ambulance and close the doors. It’s a match type that often leads to intense, personal battles.

    The Significance of Halloween Havoc

    NXT Halloween Havoc has become a beloved tradition in the WWE calendar. This year marks the 17th edition of the event, which has grown from a themed episode of NXT to a full-fledged Premium Live Event.

    By moving to a Sunday night and expanding its scope, WWE is signaling the importance of Halloween Havoc in the NXT landscape.

