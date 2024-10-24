NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 Start Time: US, Australia, Europe and more

WWE’s NXT brand is set to deliver another spine-chilling spectacle with Halloween Havoc 2024. This year’s event promises to be bigger than ever, moving from its usual weekly show format to a special Sunday night extravaganza.

As wrestling fans around the globe prepare for a night of thrills and chills, it’s crucial to know exactly when the action kicks off in your time zone.

Read More – NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 Card: Every match taking place

Event Details

Halloween Havoc 2024 is scheduled for Sunday, October 27, 2024. WWE has chosen to elevate the event’s status by making it a weekend special rather than spreading it across multiple NXT episodes as in previous years.

Read More – NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 Live Stream: How to watch

Start Times by Region

To ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action, here are the start times for Halloween Havoc 2024 across various regions:

United States and Canada

Eastern Time (ET): 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Central Time (CT): 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Mountain Time (MT): 6:00 PM

6:00 PM Pacific Time (PT): 5:00 PM

5:00 PM Atlantic Time (AT): 9:00 PM

9:00 PM Newfoundland Time (NT): 9:30 PM

Europe and Africa

British Summer Time (BST): 1:00 AM (October 28)

1:00 AM (October 28) Central European Summer Time (CEST): 2:00 AM (October 28)

2:00 AM (October 28) Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 3:00 AM (October 28)

3:00 AM (October 28) South Africa Standard Time (SAST): 2:00 AM (October 28)

Australia and New Zealand

Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): 11:00 AM (October 28)

11:00 AM (October 28) Australian Central Daylight Time (ACDT): 10:30 AM (October 28)

10:30 AM (October 28) Australian Western Standard Time (AWST): 8:00 AM (October 28)

8:00 AM (October 28) New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): 1:00 PM (October 28)

Asia

Japan Standard Time (JST): 9:00 AM (October 28)

9:00 AM (October 28) India Standard Time (IST): 5:30 AM (October 28)

5:30 AM (October 28) China Standard Time (CST): 8:00 AM (October 28)

Read More – NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 Tickets: Availability, price and more