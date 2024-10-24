Open in App
    NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 Start Time: US, Australia, Europe and more

    By Jake Skudder,

    2 days ago

    WWE’s NXT brand is set to deliver another spine-chilling spectacle with Halloween Havoc 2024. This year’s event promises to be bigger than ever, moving from its usual weekly show format to a special Sunday night extravaganza.

    As wrestling fans around the globe prepare for a night of thrills and chills, it’s crucial to know exactly when the action kicks off in your time zone.

    Read More – NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 Card: Every match taking place

    Event Details

    Halloween Havoc 2024 is scheduled for Sunday, October 27, 2024. WWE has chosen to elevate the event’s status by making it a weekend special rather than spreading it across multiple NXT episodes as in previous years.

    Read More – NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 Live Stream: How to watch

    Start Times by Region

    To ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action, here are the start times for Halloween Havoc 2024 across various regions:

    United States and Canada

    • Eastern Time (ET): 8:00 PM
    • Central Time (CT): 7:00 PM
    • Mountain Time (MT): 6:00 PM
    • Pacific Time (PT): 5:00 PM
    • Atlantic Time (AT): 9:00 PM
    • Newfoundland Time (NT): 9:30 PM

    Europe and Africa

    • British Summer Time (BST): 1:00 AM (October 28)
    • Central European Summer Time (CEST): 2:00 AM (October 28)
    • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 3:00 AM (October 28)
    • South Africa Standard Time (SAST): 2:00 AM (October 28)

    Australia and New Zealand

    • Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): 11:00 AM (October 28)
    • Australian Central Daylight Time (ACDT): 10:30 AM (October 28)
    • Australian Western Standard Time (AWST): 8:00 AM (October 28)
    • New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): 1:00 PM (October 28)

    Asia

    • Japan Standard Time (JST): 9:00 AM (October 28)
    • India Standard Time (IST): 5:30 AM (October 28)
    • China Standard Time (CST): 8:00 AM (October 28)

    Read More – NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 Tickets: Availability, price and more

