Jelly Roll Explains Why WWE Is Doing Better Than Ever

Jelly Roll believes WWE’s doing better than ever because they’re able to serve two masters at once.

The American Singer is a noted wrestling fan who has talked about his love for the business many times. He even made an appearance for WWE at SummerSlam 2023.

While appearing on Logan Paul’s Implaulsive podcast , the topic of wrestling was naturally brought up. The Grammy-nominated artist said that he’s truly a fan and explained that their storytelling is the best it’s ever been:

“Dude, I’m truly a fan, and I think the storytelling right now is probably the best it’s been in a long time—I think it’s the Best it’s been since the Cena era. And to see Cena coming back around, you know what I mean. I think before that, it was the Attitude Era almost. It’s like I think we’re seeing; I would say wrestling’s bigger than it’s ever been right now. So it’s really fun.”

They’re Doing The Best They’ve Ever Done: Jelly Roll

The rap star went into depth to explain why the company is breaking record after record. He said that they’re able to keep people interested in a world of fast-paced storytelling while unfolding meaningful long-term stories at the same time:

“They are finding a way, the WWE to serve two masters: They’re serving that they’re keeping people engaged every single week and they’re keeping it fast cause the times need fast stories, but they’re also allowing bigger stories to develop over longer periods of times. Watching The Bloodline develop over 36 months, for taking 3 WrestleManias for Cody to finish his story. But they kept us so engaged that we almost had forgot that we had been watching these big storylines play out. Cause they were giving us these fast nuggets that we needed for Instagram and TikTok too. So I think they’re doing the best they’ve ever done.”

Logan Paul also talked about a potential return to WWE during the same episode and he teased going up against a Bloodline member very soon.