Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • SEScoops

    Jelly Roll Explains Why WWE Is Doing Better Than Ever

    By Anutosh Bajpai,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11OzVj_0w95GRDO00

    Jelly Roll believes WWE’s doing better than ever because they’re able to serve two masters at once.

    The American Singer is a noted wrestling fan who has talked about his love for the business many times. He even made an appearance for WWE at SummerSlam 2023.

    While appearing on Logan Paul’s Implaulsive podcast , the topic of wrestling was naturally brought up. The Grammy-nominated artist said that he’s truly a fan and explained that their storytelling is the best it’s ever been:

    “Dude, I’m truly a fan, and I think the storytelling right now is probably the best it’s been in a long time—I think it’s the Best it’s been since the Cena era. And to see Cena coming back around, you know what I mean.

    I think before that, it was the Attitude Era almost. It’s like I think we’re seeing; I would say wrestling’s bigger than it’s ever been right now. So it’s really fun.”

    Austin Theory Reveals Viral Jelly Roll Moment Was His Idea

    They’re Doing The Best They’ve Ever Done: Jelly Roll

    The rap star went into depth to explain why the company is breaking record after record. He said that they’re able to keep people interested in a world of fast-paced storytelling while unfolding meaningful long-term stories at the same time:

    “They are finding a way, the WWE to serve two masters: They’re serving that they’re keeping people engaged every single week and they’re keeping it fast cause the times need fast stories, but they’re also allowing bigger stories to develop over longer periods of times.

    Watching The Bloodline develop over 36 months, for taking 3 WrestleManias for Cody to finish his story. But they kept us so engaged that we almost had forgot that we had been watching these big storylines play out. Cause they were giving us these fast nuggets that we needed for Instagram and TikTok too. So I think they’re doing the best they’ve ever done.”

    Logan Paul also talked about a potential return to WWE during the same episode and he teased going up against a Bloodline member very soon.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Karrion Kross Reveals Crazy Ideas He Had For WrestleMania 40 Match
    SEScoops1 day ago
    Logan Paul Says He’ll Be Wrestling Bloodline Member ‘Very Soon’
    SEScoops2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Erik and Lyle Menendez’s Prison Menu Revealed as Case Is Under Review : Pizza, Beef Patties & More
    In Touch Weekly1 day ago
    Tully Blanchard Claims He Was Fired By AEW For Missing One Event
    WrestleZone9 hours ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady4 days ago
    WWE Star Pushes For Women’s Fight Pit Match
    SEScoops1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Cody Rhodes Names One WWE Rule He Never Wants Anyone To Break Except John Cena
    SEScoops8 hours ago
    Kevin Owens Gives WWE Ultimatum To Share His Side of Story
    SEScoops2 days ago
    Swerve Strickland Reveals The One Match That Earned Him Trust Of AEW Management
    SEScoops17 hours ago
    Justin Bieber Doesn’t Want to Be Associated with P. Diddy to 'Protect Himself' as a Father
    Kristen Brady7 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Jesse Ventura Expected at Saturday Night’s Main Event on Dec. 14
    SEScoops7 hours ago
    HOOK Says He Knows Who Attacked His Father Taz, Will Handle It On 10/23 AEW Dynamite
    WrestleZone1 day ago
    Brock Lesnar’s Creative Status In WWE Has Not Changed (Report)
    SEScoops1 day ago
    Billy Ray Cyrus’ Ex-Wife Firerose Admits She ‘Wasn’t Sure’ She’d ‘Survive’ Divorce During Health Scare
    In Touch Weekly1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune9 hours ago
    Watch: Cody Rhodes, Gunther, and UFC’s Tom Aspinall Share Stage on WWE Manchester
    SEScoops1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy