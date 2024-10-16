AEW Dynamite Start Time: US, UK, Canada, South America, Africa, Europe and more

AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling’s flagship weekly show, airs live every Wednesday night, bringing high-octane professional wrestling action to fans around the world.

As the show’s popularity continues to grow globally, it’s important for international viewers to know when they can catch all the excitement. Let’s break down the AEW Dynamite start times for various regions.

United States

For viewers in the United States, AEW Dynamite airs live on TBS every Wednesday at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). This primetime slot allows fans across the country to tune in for two hours of non-stop wrestling entertainment. However, it’s worth noting that there are occasional exceptions to this schedule , such as special events like Title Tuesday, which may have a later start time or even day.

Time Zones

Eastern Time (ET): 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Central Time (CT): 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Mountain Time (MT): 6:00 PM

6:00 PM Pacific Time (PT): 5:00 PM

5:00 PM Alaska Time (AKT): 4:00 PM

4:00 PM Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): 2:00 PM

United Kingdom and Ireland

Wrestling fans in the UK and Ireland can catch AEW Dynamite live in the early hours of Thursday morning. The show typically begins at 1:00 AM British Summer Time (BST) on Thursday. For those who prefer not to stay up late, many opt to watch the replay at a more convenient time.

Canada

Canadian viewers can tune into AEW Dynamite at the same time as their American counterparts. The show airs live across the country, with start times varying by time zone:

Eastern Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Atlantic Time: 9:00 PM

9:00 PM Newfoundland Time: 9:30 PM

9:30 PM Central Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Mountain Time: 6:00 PM

6:00 PM Pacific Time: 5:00 PM

South America

In South American countries, AEW Dynamite start times vary depending on the specific location and time zone. Here are some examples:

Brazil (Brasília Time): 9:00 PM

9:00 PM Argentina (Argentina Time): 9:00 PM

9:00 PM Chile (Chile Standard Time): 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Colombia (Colombia Time): 7:00 PM

Africa

AEW has made efforts to expand its reach in Africa. In English-speaking countries of Sub-Saharan Africa, Dynamite airs on TNT Africa every Sunday morning at 10:00 AM Central Africa Time (CAT), four days after the US broadcast.

Europe

European fans have various options for watching AEW Dynamite, with start times differing across the continent:

Central European Time (CET): 2:00 AM Thursday

2:00 AM Thursday Eastern European Time (EET): 3:00 AM Thursday

3:00 AM Thursday Western European Time (WET): 1:00 AM Thursday

Asia

In Asia, AEW Dynamite airs at different times depending on the country:

India: Dynamite airs live every Thursday at 5:30 AM India Standard Time (IST) on Eurosport.

Japan: As part of AEW’s working relationship with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), Dynamite airs on NJPW World.

Australia and New Zealand

For fans Down Under, AEW Dynamite airs at the following times:

Australia Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 10:00 AM Thursday

10:00 AM Thursday New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): 12:00 PM Thursday

It’s important to note that these times may be subject to change, especially during daylight saving time transitions in various countries.

Additionally, AEW occasionally holds special events or adjusts its schedule due to conflicts with other programming or major sports events.