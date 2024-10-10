Day of the Dead Girl: New AJ Lee Comic Is The X-Files Meets Dexter

With her husband CM Punk referencing her on WWE RAW , fans are buzzing at the possibility of AJ Lee stepping back in the ring, as are several Superstars she inspired . While Lee has yet to lace up her Chuck Taylors (not to be confused with the AEW star,) the former Divas Champion has an exciting new comic book project in the works.

This week, AJ and Amiee Garcia launched the Kickstarter for the special edition of their four-part comic book series ‘ Day of the Dead Girl .’ A description for the series reads:

Death is never the end of the story. Coroner Sam Castillo will learn this the hard way, when a supernatural serial killer targets her hometown just as she moves back. A skeptical woman of science, Sam butts heads with her spiritual mother Ana, a leader of a witch coven specializing in Brujeria. But when the coven’s Brujas start turning up murdered, Sam and Ana must work together to find the killer and save their town’s Day of the Dead festival from turning into an occult bloodbath. As if sharing a bathroom with her mom wasn’t hard enough.

Lee and Garcia are no strangers to teaming up, having provided the comic adaptation for GLOW and Dungeons and Dragons . With two creative powerhouses at the helm, the project has already smashed its Kickstarter fundraising budget, a testament to their talents. Lee is also a best-selling writer, with her memoir ‘ Crazy Is My Superpower ‘ entering the New York Times charts in 2017.

Lee was at LA Comic-Con last weekend promoting the project, which is being produced by Magma Comix , who describe Day Of The Dead Girl as The X-Files meets Dexter with a Latina twist. Stay tuned for all the latest from AJ Lee and her life both in and out of the world of professional wrestling.