Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • SEScoops

    Day of the Dead Girl: New AJ Lee Comic Is The X-Files Meets Dexter

    By Thomas Lowson,

    2 days ago

    With her husband CM Punk referencing her on WWE RAW , fans are buzzing at the possibility of AJ Lee stepping back in the ring, as are several Superstars she inspired . While Lee has yet to lace up her Chuck Taylors (not to be confused with the AEW star,) the former Divas Champion has an exciting new comic book project in the works.

    This week, AJ and Amiee Garcia launched the Kickstarter for the special edition of their four-part comic book series ‘ Day of the Dead Girl .’ A description for the series reads:

    Death is never the end of the story. Coroner Sam Castillo will learn this the hard way, when a supernatural serial killer targets her hometown just as she moves back. A skeptical woman of science, Sam butts heads with her spiritual mother Ana, a leader of a witch coven specializing in Brujeria. But when the coven’s Brujas start turning up murdered, Sam and Ana must work together to find the killer and save their town’s Day of the Dead festival from turning into an occult bloodbath. As if sharing a bathroom with her mom wasn’t hard enough.

    Lee and Garcia are no strangers to teaming up, having provided the comic adaptation for GLOW and Dungeons and Dragons . With two creative powerhouses at the helm, the project has already smashed its Kickstarter fundraising budget, a testament to their talents. Lee is also a best-selling writer, with her memoir ‘ Crazy Is My Superpower ‘ entering the New York Times charts in 2017.

    Lee was at LA Comic-Con last weekend promoting the project, which is being produced by Magma Comix , who describe Day Of The Dead Girl as The X-Files meets Dexter with a Latina twist. Stay tuned for all the latest from AJ Lee and her life both in and out of the world of professional wrestling.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    In Memory of Steve Tracy ('Little House on the Prairie'): 38 Years After His Tragic Death From AIDS
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy