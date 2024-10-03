WWE Bad Blood 2024 Odds: Favorites Revealed Ahead of PLE

As WWE fans eagerly anticipate the return of Bad Blood after a two-decade hiatus, betting odds have emerged, offering insights into potential outcomes for the premium live event.

Set to take place on Saturday, October 5th, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, this event promises high-stakes matches and the culmination of some intense rivalries.

WWE Women’s World Championship Match

The Women’s World Championship bout presents a more competitive scenario:

Liv Morgan (c): -250 (2/5)

Rhea Ripley: +170 (17/10)

While champion Liv Morgan is favored, Rhea Ripley’s odds indicate a potential for an upset.

Hell in a Cell Match

One of the most anticipated matches of the night is the Hell in a Cell contest between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre:

CM Punk: -1000 (1/10)

Drew McIntyre: +550 (11/2)

CM Punk emerges as the clear favorite, boasting the most lopsided odds on the card.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns vs The Bloodline

The tag team match featuring unlikely allies has garnered significant attention:

Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns: -2000 (1/20)

The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu): +700 (7/1)

The pairing of WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns is heavily favored against The Bloodline representatives 4 .

Damian Priest vs Finn Balor

Another intriguing matchup on the card is the singles bout between former stablemates:

Damian Priest: -900 (1/9)

Finn Balor: +500 (5/1)

Damian Priest enters as the favorite against his former Judgment Day ally, Finn Balor.

Understanding the Odds

For those new to betting odds, here’s a quick primer:

Favorites are indicated by a minus (-) sign

Underdogs are marked with a plus (+) sign

For favorites, the number represents the amount you need to bet to win $100

For underdogs, the number shows how much you’d win on a $100 bet 1

Potential Upsets

While the odds heavily favor certain outcomes, WWE has been known to subvert expectations. Particular attention should be paid to matches with closer odds, such as the Women’s World Championship bout, where an upset could significantly impact ongoing storylines.