WWE Raw Preview: Last Monster Standing, Mysterio vs. Woods

Tonight’s WWE Raw broadcasts live on the USA Network from Evansville, Indiana. It’s the final stop before WWE Bad Blood and the show will feature the final hype for Saturday’s premium live event.

This will be the final 3-hour Raw for the remainder of the year. Next week begins a new era Starting next week, Monday Night Raw reverts to a 2-hour format until the move to Netflix on January 6.

The September 30, 2024 edition of Raw will feature a Last Monster Standing match between two of WWE’s largest competitors, Xavier Woods and Rey Mysterio wrestling for the first-time ever, and more.

Confirmed Matches and Segments

Last Monster Standing: Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed

Xavier Woods vs. Rey Mysterio

Kofi Kingston vs. Chad Gable

Six-Man Tag Match: The Judgment Day vs. LWO

Lyra Vakkyria vs. Zoey Stark

Plus, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will be on-hand just five days before they step foot inside Hell in a Cell to end their 9-month feud.

Finally, what’s next for Jey Uso after winning the Intercontinental Championship last week?

What Happened Last Week on Raw

