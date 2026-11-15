Sequim neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week. If you’re fixing up your home or planning a move, these local freebies might help.

Item: Double pane window

Details: Seals are intact and the window opens. Approx 5’ x 3’, good for a shed, shop, or home project.

Location: Port Williams, Sequim, WA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 3-pack of Flanders EZ Flow air filters, size 20x20x1 inches

Details: Package was opened (originally held 4 filters). Three unused filters remain. One was tried but didn’t work for a household with a sensitive person.

Location: Westgate Ln, Sequim, WA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wood bathroom vanity with white countertop, sink, faucet, and cabinet storage, plus a matching framed mirror

Details: Great for a bathroom remodel or upgrade; all main pieces are included as a set.

Location: Port Williams, Sequim, WA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Tan cushion for an outdoor bench seat (cushion only, no bench)

Details: For an outdoor bench; no known issues, just not being used.

Location: Westgate Ln, Sequim, WA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 2 table covers / table pads

Details: Each pad is 44" x 36" and folds at 22". Helpful for protecting a dining table or craft surface.

Location: Sequim-Dungeness Way, Sequim, WA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Box of packing materials

Details: Includes bubble wrap and foam, handy for moving, shipping, or storing fragile items.

Location: Westgate Ln, Sequim, WA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you see something you need, reach out to the poster soon—these free deals in Sequim can disappear quickly once neighbors spot them.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.