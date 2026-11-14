Sequim neighbors are giving away some handy free items, from dressers to a whole yard of scrap treasures. If you like DIY projects or need extra storage, these are worth a look.

Big free clean-out event at Fitzgerald Farm on Saturday, Nov 14, 8:30am–12:30pm at 80 Lund Ln, Sequim, WA.

Lots of random metal pieces, scrap wood, and odds and ends

Mention of long-lost tires , rusty coffee can full of nails , and more

, , and more Owner says they’re getting rid of most everything and it’s all free

Open to chatting about larger items like a mobile home or sheds

Great stop if you like to salvage materials, do farm or yard projects, or just enjoy a good treasure hunt.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

10-drawer white dresser in fair condition on Sequim-Dungeness Way, Sequim, WA.

Used in a garage , shows signs of wear

, shows Has brass pulls/handles

Size: 45" long x 18" deep (including pulls) x 29" tall

Marked as PPU (porch pick-up) in Sequim

Contact via DM if interested on Nextdoor

Good option for garage, craft room, or extra storage where looks don’t have to be perfect.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

3-drawer dresser with beige/off white gloss Formica finish in fair condition, located on Sequim-Dungeness Way, Sequim, WA.

Made in USA

Finish is gloss Formica

Size: 36" long x 18" deep x 30" tall

Marked as PPU in Sequim

DM the poster on Nextdoor if you’re interested

Nice for a small bedroom, entryway, or office where you need simple storage.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Sequim tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.