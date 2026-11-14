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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Sequim This Week
Sequim neighbors are giving away some handy free items, from dressers to a whole yard of scrap treasures. If you like DIY projects or need extra storage, these are worth a look.
My Trash, Your Treasure?
Big free clean-out event at Fitzgerald Farm on Saturday, Nov 14, 8:30am–12:30pm at 80 Lund Ln, Sequim, WA.
- Lots of random metal pieces, scrap wood, and odds and ends
- Mention of long-lost tires, rusty coffee can full of nails, and more
- Owner says they’re getting rid of most everything and it’s all free
- Open to chatting about larger items like a mobile home or sheds
Great stop if you like to salvage materials, do farm or yard projects, or just enjoy a good treasure hunt.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE White Dresser with (10) Drawers
10-drawer white dresser in fair condition on Sequim-Dungeness Way, Sequim, WA.
- Used in a garage, shows signs of wear
- Has brass pulls/handles
- Size: 45" long x 18" deep (including pulls) x 29" tall
- Marked as PPU (porch pick-up) in Sequim
- Contact via DM if interested on Nextdoor
Good option for garage, craft room, or extra storage where looks don’t have to be perfect.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE Beige/Off White 3-Drawer Dresser
3-drawer dresser with beige/off white gloss Formica finish in fair condition, located on Sequim-Dungeness Way, Sequim, WA.
- Made in USA
- Finish is gloss Formica
- Size: 36" long x 18" deep x 30" tall
- Marked as PPU in Sequim
- DM the poster on Nextdoor if you’re interested
Nice for a small bedroom, entryway, or office where you need simple storage.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Sequim tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.