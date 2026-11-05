📢 Sequim Arts Commission extends applications to Nov. 13

📢 Help shape arts in Sequim – deadline extended to Nov. 13

The City of Sequim is still looking for volunteers to serve on the Sequim Arts Commission, and has extended the application deadline to November 13, 2026.

There are:

Multiple 4-year positions ending December 31, 2030

ending One position ending December 31, 2029 (eligible for reappointment)

You can apply if you live within Sequim city limits or within the Sequim School District boundaries.

The Commission meets on the 4th Monday of each month at 3:00 p.m. at the Sequim Civic Center.

To apply:

Go to the City website and download the Advisory-Body-Membership-Application. Complete the form. Send it with your letter of intent and resume to the City Clerk: Email: clerk@sequimwa.gov

Mail: 152 West Cedar Street, Sequim, WA 98382.

This is a good fit if you care about arts and culture in Sequim and want a say in local projects and programs.