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Rice Skillet Dinner with Beef and Sun-Dried Tomatoes
By Brian Marsh,3 days ago
After a busy day, you may not feel like fixing a complex meal. This recipe for easy rice skillet dinner with beef takes about 30 minutes prep and cleans up like a dream. You can swap in a different protein, such as chicken or tofu, to use leftovers or to avoid red meat. Armed with The post Rice Skillet Dinner with Beef and Sun-Dried Tomatoes appeared first on Seniors Guide .