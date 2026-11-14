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🐱 Playful Kittens Ready for Adoption in Seneca, SC
Looking for a tiny new friend to love? These sweet kittens in Seneca, SC are hoping for safe, happy homes where they can grow up loved.
All cats are at Oconee Humane Society — please call (864) 882-4719 for the latest info on adoption fees, vetting, and how to visit.
Billy Boy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Shelter: Oconee Humane Society
- Contact: (864) 882-4719
Billy Boy is a little orange boy who’s ready to grow up in a loving home of his own. If you’ve been dreaming of a classic orange kitten, he might be your match.
👉 Meet Billy Boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dandy Dan
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Shelter: Oconee Humane Society
- Contact: (864) 882-4719
Dandy Dan is another adorable orange youngster looking for a family to call his own. Ask the shelter about pairing him with a buddy for double the fun.
👉 Meet Dandy Dan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bishop
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Coat: Medium length
- Shelter: Oconee Humane Society
- Contact: (864) 882-4719
Bishop has a soft, medium-length coat and a rich brown coloring that makes him stand out in the kitten room. He’s ready to settle into a safe, indoor home.
👉 Meet Bishop and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tabby Lee
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Shelter: Oconee Humane Society
- Contact: (864) 882-4719
Tabby Lee is a sleek black baby girl looking for a family to grow up with. Ask the shelter about her personality and whether she might fit with your home.
👉 Meet Tabby Lee and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mr. Fox
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Shelter: Oconee Humane Society
- Contact: (864) 882-4719
Mr. Fox is another charming orange kitten hoping for a cozy lap and a safe place to play. The shelter can share more about his temperament and needs.
👉 Meet Mr. Fox and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Seneca, SC, please consider visiting Oconee Humane Society or calling (864) 882-4719 to ask about these kittens. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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