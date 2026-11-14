Looking for a tiny new friend to love? These sweet kittens in Seneca, SC are hoping for safe, happy homes where they can grow up loved.

All cats are at Oconee Humane Society — please call (864) 882-4719 for the latest info on adoption fees, vetting, and how to visit.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Shelter: Oconee Humane Society

Contact: (864) 882-4719

Billy Boy is a little orange boy who’s ready to grow up in a loving home of his own. If you’ve been dreaming of a classic orange kitten, he might be your match.

👉 Meet Billy Boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Shelter: Oconee Humane Society

Contact: (864) 882-4719

Dandy Dan is another adorable orange youngster looking for a family to call his own. Ask the shelter about pairing him with a buddy for double the fun.

👉 Meet Dandy Dan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Coat: Medium length

Medium length Shelter: Oconee Humane Society

Contact: (864) 882-4719

Bishop has a soft, medium-length coat and a rich brown coloring that makes him stand out in the kitten room. He’s ready to settle into a safe, indoor home.

👉 Meet Bishop and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Shelter: Oconee Humane Society

Contact: (864) 882-4719

Tabby Lee is a sleek black baby girl looking for a family to grow up with. Ask the shelter about her personality and whether she might fit with your home.

👉 Meet Tabby Lee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Shelter: Oconee Humane Society

Contact: (864) 882-4719

Mr. Fox is another charming orange kitten hoping for a cozy lap and a safe place to play. The shelter can share more about his temperament and needs.

👉 Meet Mr. Fox and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Seneca, SC, please consider visiting Oconee Humane Society or calling (864) 882-4719 to ask about these kittens. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.