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🐶 Playful Jack Russell Terriers & a Gentle Senior Dog in Seneca
Seneca has some very special dogs hoping for a fresh start. From bouncy Jack Russell Terrier pups to a gentle senior, there’s a great match here for many kinds of homes.
Stormy
- Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle with white
- Shelter: Oconee Humane Society
- Location: Seneca, SC
- Phone: (864) 882-4719
Stormy is a young Jack Russell Terrier mix pup with a striking brindle-and-white coat. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for puppy training, patience, and lots of playtime.
👉 Meet Stormy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Calypso
- Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Shelter: Oconee Humane Society
- Location: Seneca, SC
- Phone: (864) 882-4719
Calypso is a sweet white Jack Russell Terrier mix puppy. She’s at the perfect age to learn good manners and bond closely with her new family.
👉 Meet Calypso and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Barnacle
- Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Shelter: Oconee Humane Society
- Location: Seneca, SC
- Phone: (864) 882-4719
Barnacle is a young male Jack Russell Terrier mix with a bright, colorful coat. He’s ready for a home that can guide him through puppyhood with structure and love.
👉 Meet Barnacle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Buccaneer
- Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white
- Shelter: Oconee Humane Society
- Location: Seneca, SC
- Phone: (864) 882-4719
Buccaneer is a young Jack Russell Terrier mix with a bold, colorful coat. As a young dog, he’s likely to enjoy activity and would do well with regular exercise and mental enrichment.
👉 Meet Buccaneer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
T money
- Breed: Retriever (unknown type) / German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Senior (about 9 years old)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/chocolate with black
- Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived)
- Type of listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Seneca, SC)
- Source description highlights:
- Happy, loving dog with lots of affection to give
- Loves children
- Gets along with other animals
- Enjoys attention and being included with his people
T money is a gentle senior boy who still has plenty of love to share. He’s great with kids and other animals and is happiest when he can be close to his family. With a fee-waived adoption, the right home can focus on giving him comfort, care, and companionship in his golden years.
👉 Meet T money and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Seneca, SC and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Call Oconee Humane Society at (864) 882-4719 for the Jack Russell mixes, or use the contact form on T money’s listing to reach his owner.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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