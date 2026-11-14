Seneca has some very special dogs hoping for a fresh start. From bouncy Jack Russell Terrier pups to a gentle senior, there’s a great match here for many kinds of homes.

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix

Jack Russell Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Shelter: Oconee Humane Society

Location: Seneca, SC

Seneca, SC Phone: (864) 882-4719

Stormy is a young Jack Russell Terrier mix pup with a striking brindle-and-white coat. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for puppy training, patience, and lots of playtime.

👉 Meet Stormy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix

Jack Russell Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: White

White Shelter: Oconee Humane Society

Location: Seneca, SC

Seneca, SC Phone: (864) 882-4719

Calypso is a sweet white Jack Russell Terrier mix puppy. She’s at the perfect age to learn good manners and bond closely with her new family.

👉 Meet Calypso and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix

Jack Russell Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: White with red/golden/orange/chestnut

White with red/golden/orange/chestnut Shelter: Oconee Humane Society

Location: Seneca, SC

Seneca, SC Phone: (864) 882-4719

Barnacle is a young male Jack Russell Terrier mix with a bright, colorful coat. He’s ready for a home that can guide him through puppyhood with structure and love.

👉 Meet Barnacle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix

Jack Russell Terrier mix Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white

Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white Shelter: Oconee Humane Society

Location: Seneca, SC

Seneca, SC Phone: (864) 882-4719

Buccaneer is a young Jack Russell Terrier mix with a bold, colorful coat. As a young dog, he’s likely to enjoy activity and would do well with regular exercise and mental enrichment.

👉 Meet Buccaneer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Retriever (unknown type) / German Shepherd Dog mix

Retriever (unknown type) / German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Senior (about 9 years old)

(about 9 years old) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/chocolate with black

Brown/chocolate with black Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived)

Type of listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Seneca, SC)

Source description highlights: Happy, loving dog with lots of affection to give Loves children Gets along with other animals Enjoys attention and being included with his people



T money is a gentle senior boy who still has plenty of love to share. He’s great with kids and other animals and is happiest when he can be close to his family. With a fee-waived adoption, the right home can focus on giving him comfort, care, and companionship in his golden years.

👉 Meet T money and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Seneca, SC and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Call Oconee Humane Society at (864) 882-4719 for the Jack Russell mixes, or use the contact form on T money’s listing to reach his owner.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.