Seneca’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want full-time stability or a flexible side job. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Seneca, SC.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Seneca, SC

Salary: $18.50/hr starting, raises up to $20.50/hr by Year 5

Type: Full-Time (30+ hrs/week)

Hands-on role where you’ll do a bit of everything: cashiering, stocking, curbside orders, and keeping the store clean and organized. Good fit if you like staying active, want steady hours, and value strong benefits (health, 401(k) match, paid leave).

Employer: ALDI N.C. L.L.C.

Location: Seneca, SC

Salary: $18.50/hr starting, raises up to $20.50/hr by Year 5

Type: Part-Time (under 30 hrs/week)

Great if you want ALDI pay and benefits but fewer hours. You’ll split time between running the register and stocking shelves, with some early-morning shifts for stockers.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1123

Location: 1636 Sandifer Blvd, Seneca, SC 29678

Salary: $15–$28/hr, plus possible hourly premiums and incentives

Type: Part-Time (mid & closing shifts)

Customer-facing role in the Auto Care Center, helping shoppers who bring in their vehicles while they shop. Good option if you like cars, want room to grow, and are interested in Walmart’s education perks and broad benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same store or nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.