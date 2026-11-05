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🏥 Seneca, SC Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible Openings
Healthcare hiring around Seneca, SC is steady right now, especially for flexible, in-home roles. If you like one-on-one care and setting your own schedule, these are worth a look.
Nurse Practitioner (PRN) – In-Home Health Assessments
- Employer: Matrix Medical Network
- Location: Seneca, SC (in-home visits)
- Type: PRN / Part-time, 1099-style per-assessment pay
- Pay: $90–$115 per assessment; about $1,800–$11,500/month for 20–100 visits (per posting)
You’ll visit adult and geriatric patients where they live to complete detailed health assessments that last up to an hour. This role stands out for very flexible scheduling (7 days a week, 8am–7pm), mileage reimbursement, 401(k), CE access, and the option to move into a full-time NP role with sign-on bonus later on.
Personal Care Aide
- Employer: No Place Like Home
- Location: Seneca, SC (in-home care)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $12.00–$12.50 per hour
Help clients at home with personal care, companionship, meals, light housekeeping, and rides to appointments. This is a good fit if you’re new to healthcare or returning to work, need flexible hours (under 10 up to 40/week), and want a role that values compassion over formal education.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with the same employer nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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