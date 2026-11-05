🏭 Seneca, SC Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Seneca’s plants are busy right now, and they’re hiring for both hands-on production and technical leadership roles. If you like making things, solving problems, and working with machines, these are worth a look.

Employer: BorgWarner

BorgWarner Location: Seneca, SC (SC campus, heavy supplier travel)

(SC campus, heavy supplier travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $92,800 – $127,600/year

Lead quality for automotive suppliers, making sure incoming parts meet strict specs and keep production running smoothly. This role is great if you have an engineering degree, 5+ years in automotive quality, and enjoy travel, problem-solving (8D, PPAP, APQP), and working across teams.

Employer: Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric Location: Seneca, SC

Type: Full-time , 1st shift (6:00a–2:30p, Mon–Fri) with overtime as needed

, with overtime as needed Pay: $29.50 – $43.60/hour + overtime

Hands-on maintenance lead role keeping production equipment running and guiding a small maintenance team. Good fit if you have a technical background, like troubleshooting and preventive maintenance, and want strong pay, benefits, and clear growth paths in a global company.

Employer: BorgWarner

BorgWarner Location: Seneca, SC

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: Not listed

Run and set up CNC machines to make precision metal parts for the automotive industry. This is a solid fit if you’re comfortable on your feet, like working nights, and have some industrial or CNC experience plus good attention to detail and safety.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.