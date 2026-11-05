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🏭 Seneca, SC Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Seneca’s plants are busy right now, and they’re hiring for both hands-on production and technical leadership roles. If you like making things, solving problems, and working with machines, these are worth a look.
Supplier Quality Management Engineer
- Employer: BorgWarner
- Location: Seneca, SC (SC campus, heavy supplier travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $92,800 – $127,600/year
Lead quality for automotive suppliers, making sure incoming parts meet strict specs and keep production running smoothly. This role is great if you have an engineering degree, 5+ years in automotive quality, and enjoy travel, problem-solving (8D, PPAP, APQP), and working across teams.
Senior Operator I, Maintenance Lead
- Employer: Schneider Electric
- Location: Seneca, SC
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift (6:00a–2:30p, Mon–Fri) with overtime as needed
- Pay: $29.50 – $43.60/hour + overtime
Hands-on maintenance lead role keeping production equipment running and guiding a small maintenance team. Good fit if you have a technical background, like troubleshooting and preventive maintenance, and want strong pay, benefits, and clear growth paths in a global company.
Machine Operator II – 3rd Shift
- Employer: BorgWarner
- Location: Seneca, SC
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Pay: Not listed
Run and set up CNC machines to make precision metal parts for the automotive industry. This is a solid fit if you’re comfortable on your feet, like working nights, and have some industrial or CNC experience plus good attention to detail and safety.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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