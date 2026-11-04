🏥 Seneca, SC Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible Openings

Seneca’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both new starters and seasoned pros. Here are a few solid roles with clear pay and flexible setups.

Employer: Crothall Healthcare (at Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital )

Crothall Healthcare (at ) Location: Seneca, SC

Pay: $18.00/hour

Type: Full-time and Part-time

Full-time and Part-time Schedule: 7:00 am – 7:30 pm, days vary

Watch over patients at the bedside, support the nursing team, and help keep patients safe—no prior experience needed. This is a good entry role into hospital work, with benefits for both full-time and part-time staff.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied

Location: Seneca, SC

Pay: $2,176 – $2,243 per week (travel assignment)

(travel assignment) Type: Full-time, travel, typically 13-week assignment

Outpatient travel PT role where you’ll build care plans, help patients regain movement, and enjoy Seneca’s lakes and outdoor life. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing support, and continuing education.

Employer: Sona Rev (private practice)

(private practice) Location: Seneca, SC

Pay: $40.00 – $43.00 per hour

Type: Part-time, in-person

Private practice role with a lot of flexibility and room to grow your audiology career. Great if you want steady clinical work without a full-time schedule.

If something here fits you, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.