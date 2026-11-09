⚠️ Sewer flushing Nov 9–20 from Rumsey St to State St

🚧 Sewer flushing on north side of railroad Nov 9–20

The Town of Seneca Falls Water and Sewer Department is flushing the sewer system from November 9–20 on the north side of the railroad from Rumsey St to State St.

During this work, you might notice temporary sewer odors, bubbling in toilets, or gurgling in drains. The Town says these conditions are usually short-lived.

How to protect your home:

Keep toilet lids closed when not in use.

when not in use. Make sure floor drains and rarely used sinks/tubs have water in their traps (run water for a bit if they’re dry).

have water in their traps (run water for a bit if they’re dry). Contact the Town if you have persistent sewer odors or unusual plumbing issues.

This is routine maintenance to keep the sewer system working properly. For questions or concerns, reach out to the Town of Seneca Falls Water and Sewer Department.