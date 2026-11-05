New Hedges Hills Pump Track Opens in Tiffin

The new Hedges Hills Pump Track is now open at Hedges-Boyer Park in Tiffin and is free to use during regular park hours for bikes, scooters, skateboards, and skates. The park features a main loop where riders gain speed by “pumping” over small hills and banked turns, plus a separate, ADA-accessible Tot Track for younger children and riders with mobility needs. The project was led by R.A.R.E. (Rad Action Recreation Evolution - RARE 501c3) with support from Tiffin Park & Recreation, City of Tiffin Government, National Machinery LLC Foundation, The Betty Jane Memorial Fund, Webster Industries, Inc., Amvets Post #48 Tiffin, Ohio, The White Family Charitable Fund, and $74,000 in Ohio capital budget funds secured with help from State Senator Bill Reineke and State Representative Gary Click.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Seneca Regional Chamber & Development